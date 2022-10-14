‘My God!’Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Steve Scalise ‘Lying Through His Teeth’ In Questioning Pelosi’s Role in Jan 6

Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel opened Friday’s show with a thorough takedown of Rep. Steve Scalise and his fellow House GOP criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her actions on January 6th.

The show opened with a clip showing Rep. Jim Banks during a Jun 9th press conference asking, “was Speaker Pelosi involved in the decision to delay National Guard assistance on January 6th?” The edited clip then shows Scalise saying, “Jim Banks just raised some very serious questions that should be answered by the January 6th commission, but they are not.”

At issue is never before seen footage of Speaker Pelosi during the attack on the Capitol that was captured by her daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, and aired during the final January 6th Select Committee hearing. The video shows Pelosi and fellow lawmakers making numerous phone calls to various government officials to seek security and military help to secure the Capitol building overrun with Trump supporters trying to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

The video footage shows Rep. Scalise standing mere feet from the House Speaker as she implores someone on the phone to treat the Capitol building as if it were “the Pentagon or the White House, or some other entity.” Though the subject of her daughter’s camper, the footage reveals Pelosi active, engaged, and leading an effort to bring order on that fateful day.

This is at odds with a narrative by former President Donald Trump and his many allies. They have repeatedly suggested that Nancy Pelosi is to blame for that day because she refused security. However, that claim in and of itself is rather baseless, according to Fact Check.

Coming out of the clip, Scarborough said to his fellow panelist, “You know, I’m just a dumb country lawyer, Michael Steele, but they asked after Steve Scalise had known the answer.”

The gobsmacked host turned to Willie Geist and added, “Just bad faith. Outrageous that Steve Scalise is going. Are we going to get out of this alive or not, and Scalise is in there. And then Scalise holds a press conference, and this committee is — we can’t be on this committee because, you know, they won’t even ask the question, did Nancy ever call the National Guard. Scalise was there when she was saying, hey, pretend like this was the Pentagon. Pretend like this is the white house. Do something now.”

“I couldn’t imagine in a million years holding a press conference as a member of Congress, I was there, being that cynical, lying through my teeth on an issue — on any issue, but especially an issue of this importance, Scarborough added. “And even if for some reason I had fallen off a scooter the day before, and I was dizzy, there would have literally been 12 people on my staff grabbing me saying ‘you can’t do that, go back into your office, you need to tell them you’re not going to do this.'”

“I don’t understand,” he concluded. “All the barriers that were up when you and I were there, all the rules that were in place, just rules of common decency, not going out and lying through your teeth. My god.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

