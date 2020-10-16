‘NBC Sucks’: Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Roasting of NBC’s Trump Town Hall

Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on his criticism of rival network NBC, slamming them again for hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump.

“Presidential debate number two was scheduled for this evening but instead we got two dueling town halls—Joe Biden on ABC, Donald Trump on NBC,” the host said on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“NBC pulled a very sneaky move. After Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate, they swooped in and gave him his own hour opposite Joe Biden. While many are wondering why NBC would schedule this at the same time as Biden’s town hall instead of on another night—or even just in another time slot so we could see what both candidates have to say—the answer to the question is: NBC sucks.”

The host went on to tell his viewers that they should never watch the network, calling NBC’s move a “peacock block.”

Kimmel then recalled Trump’s past relationship with the network and reminisced about the president’s past life on The Apprentice before playing a mock video of him as a very harsh judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

“Even though Trump spent a lot of this afternoon cryptically claiming that NBC was setting him up with this town hall, it was a beautiful reunion,” he said. “Seeing him back in primetime was like taking a time machine back to 2004 when he was just a blowhard reality TV host, nothing more.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

