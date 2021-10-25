Neil Cavuto Will Return to Air Tuesday After Contracting Covid-19

Neil Cavuto will be back on the air tomorrow after contracting covid-19.

The Fox News anchor was off for the past few days after testing positive for the virus. Cavuto, a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis, said in a statement, “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.”

Charles Payne, guest-anchoring Your World on Monday, told viewers, “Neil will be back tomorrow.”

Fox News confirmed to Mediaite Cavuto will be back on air Tuesday, but will be doing his show remotely.

In an appearance on MediaBuzz Sunday, Cavuto passionately urged more people to get vaccinated.

“There are plenty of people around… at Fox and all types of business environments who are susceptible to this kind of thing. You can help them out a lot,” he said. “If you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and what it could mean for them and their survivability for something like this, we’ll all be better off.”

He urged everyone to put politics aside and “think of what’s good not only for yourself but those around you.”

“If you think it’s a pain in the ass, I get that. But think of people around you. I daresay, people who have experienced this or have seen loved ones affected by this or died from this are not judging the wisdom of mandates. They’re wishing they got vaccinated, and they didn’t. Don’t let that happen.”

