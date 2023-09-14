Lawrence Jones has been named a new co-host of Fox & Friends.

The official announcement was made during the 8 a.m. hour of the Fox News morning show — shortly after it was first reported by People.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled today,” Jones told his new morning colleagues Ainsley Earnhardt and Brian Kilmeade, as well as fill-in co-host Pete Hegseth. “I started on Fox and Friends when I was 20 — it was my (first) national TV appearance. At 30, this is the opportunity of the (lifetime).”

Earhardt welcomed her new colleague with open arms.

“We’ve been so proud of you,” she said. “We’ve watched all of this progress. You’re one of the nicest people. You love the Lord. You love the South, you love Texas, your family. You just fit right in.”

In a statement, Gavin Hadden — Fox News’ senior vice president of morning programming — said, “Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the FOX & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning.”

The Saturday night timeslot previously hosted by Jones will be turned over to Brian Kilmeade — whose show will move back one hour to make way for a new Saturday night edition of Life, Liberty & Levin, hosted by Mark Levin.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com