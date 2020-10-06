President Donald Trump has returned to downplaying the coronavirus, just hours after he was released from the hospital … because he was infected by the coronavirus.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu.” Trump said on Twitter. “Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Let’s review.

Trump has repeatedly tried to compare the coronavirus to the flu even though the scientific consensus is that Covid-19 appears to be far more lethal than the flu’s yearly mortality rates. It was about a month ago when Bob Woodward released audio of Trump admitting this fact but saying he intends to minimize it publicly.

In the past week, Trump, his administration and campaign staff, and numerous high-profile Republicans have all tested positive for Covid-19 after a White House Rose Garden gathering that appears to have been a super-spreader event.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center receiving world-class care and experimental treatments, then he projected a show of strength as he dramatically left the hospital and took off his face mask while returning to the White House.

This all occurred as doctors warned that Trump is not completely free of the virus yet, plus the White House remains a Covid hot-zone where people tested positive for the disease just yesterday.

