Newsmax Panel on Trump vs. DeSantis Melts Down: ‘You Sound Like a Democrat!’

A Newsmax panel on Ron DeSantis’ chaotic presidential campaign launch turned into a heated argument on Thursday, with Make America Great Again Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accusing Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer of sounding “like a Democrat” after he said Republicans were tired of former President Donald Trump.

Reacting to DeSantis’ Wednesday campaign launch on Twitter Spaces — which was plagued with technical difficulties and received ridicule from Trump, President Joe Biden, and Fox News — Leavitt argued that “DeSantis’ botched campaign announcement proves that he and his team are not ready for prime time.”

“He proposes a national federal sales tax, he voted to cut national security, he has no plan to end the war in Ukraine,” she said on Newsmax’s John Bachman Now. “President Trump cut taxes, secured the border, reinvested in our economy. He is the day one leader that America needs.”

Hammer shot back, “Look, I mean Karoline has her talking points and that’s cute and everything, but the reality here is that Republican primary voters are ready for a winner.”

“They are sick of losing. They are sick of relitigating an election from two and a half years ago. They are sick of Stormy Daniels and all of the crap,” Hammer said. “This country is going to hell in a hand basket. It’s time to put policy on the agenda and start winning.”

As Hammer spoke, Leavitt repeatedly interrupted, saying, “My talking points are true” and “You sound like a Democrat!”

“I’m glad you’re reciting your Democrat talking points. My talking points are true and the polls prove it,” she claimed, as Newsmax concluded the panel.

Following their clash on Newsmax, Hammer and Leavitt continued the argument on Twitter.

“To [Leavitt], preferring a disciplined, competent conservative who implemented the most dynamic right-wing agenda ever shepherded by a governor means you ‘sound like a Democrat,'” he tweeted. “Does Karoline Leavitt think GOP primary voters are really that stupid?”

Leavitt responded, “You insinuated Joe Biden fairly won in 2020 and you brought up fake news Stormy Daniels – literally the same talking points used by the Democrats. I am sorry your feelings are so hurt.”

“These are the pathetic attacks you would expect from Democrats, not alleged America First Republicans,” she added in another post.

Watch above via Newsmax.

