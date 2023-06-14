Newsmax host Greg Kelly thinks he’s onto something when it comes to former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

During Wednesday’s Greg Kelly Reports, the host continued his defense of former President Donald Trump, who was arraigned on Tuesday on 37 counts in a federal courtroom in Miami. The Department of Justice alleges Trump willfully retained classified documents after leaving office and repeatedly thwarted the government’s efforts to recover them. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“Meanwhile we’re supposed to be horrified this stuff is going on,” Kelly said. “They put it in the indictment of Trump. A picture of what? A box with some papers coming out of it. Now, a lot of people thought this must be classified stuff or something like that.”

The indictment contains photos of boxes of documents at various locations around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, including a ballroom and a bathroom. Kelly chose to focus on a photo featuring boxes toppled over that appeared to have once contained periodicals.

“[T]here’s not one classified thing in there,” he said. “It’s just a bunch of newspapers and pictures and stuff. Stuff! Everybody’s got stuff! Why did they put this thing in there? Very very strange.”

Kelly then turned his attention to Strzok, who was fired by the FBI in 2018 after text messages showed he said “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president in the 2016 election. Strzok was part of the team that investigated Russia’s meddling in that contest.

“Meanwhile, Peter Strzok, remember, Mr. Lisa Page?” Kelly continued, referring to an extramarital affair the former agent had. As Kelly spoke, b-roll of a muted Strzok on MSNBC aired.

“He’s on MSNBC all the time,” Kelly said before directing viewers’ attention to the background of the shot. “Look at what’s behind him on that bookshelf. We saw something. See what those things are. Those are secret documents.”

The camera zoomed in on two pieces of paper behind Strzok marked “TOP SECRET” and “SECRET.”

“Those are cover sheets,” Kelly continued. “Secret documents. These were the things that we were supposed to be horrified by when they found them in Mar-a-Lago.”

Kelly concluded that Strzok is “decorating his house with secret stuff.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

