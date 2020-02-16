White House adviser Kellyanne Conway was in no mood to compare Michael Bloomberg’s alleged racism and sexism to the same criticisms leveled against President Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace used part of his interview with Conway on Sunday to ask about how Trump and Bloomberg have been attacking each other in recent days. Conway jumped the gun by slamming Bloomberg for his unearthed defense of stop and frisk, saying “The way he feels about people is so demeaning. The policy may have been stop and frisk, but the philosophy was to castigate and denigrate people of color, and it’s a disgrace.”

Wallace followed up by noting that Trump has called stop and frisk “tremendous,” so he asked “why was it tremendous and its racist now?”

“The president is toying with everybody by saying had he said something like that…everybody would say ‘racist, racist,'” Conway answered. “He said you can basically Xerox the description of male minorities between the ages of 16 and 25 and handed over to the cops. That is somebody who looks at people beneath him differently and we can’t have that.”

As Conway pivoted to blast Bloomberg for his comments about women, Wallace followed-up by asking if Trump and Bloomberg end up facing each other, “will he be able to make an issue of that given President Trump’s own long history of sexist comments?” Conway deflected from the question in order to keep hammering Bloomberg, so Wallace asked again “is it fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments too.”

“Oh, please,” Conway groaned. “I’ve been working by his side for four years. He’s the best boss I’ve ever had.”

“There are plenty women who would say the same thing about Michael Bloomberg,” Wallace responded. “Is this any worse than the Access Hollywood tapes?”

“It’s far worse,” Conway replied. She continued to say that Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” comments were “fully litigated” in the 2016 election, though Wallace countered that “that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue.”

“If you’re going to do that, you know what, I’ll take that on anytime,” Conway said. “I’ll take a leave of absence from the White House and talk all day long about that stuff.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

