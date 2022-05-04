Peter Doocy Grills Jen Psaki Over Biden’s ‘Abort a Child’ Gaffe

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday over an odd comment the president made about abortion.

On Monday, Politico published the draft of a pending Supreme Court opinion that is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark privacy case that established a constitutional right to abortion. Written by Justice Samuel Alito, the majority of the court said the issue should be left for the states to decide.

President Joe Biden reacted to the leak on Tuesday. “I mean, the idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child, based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard,” he said.

Doocy raised the issue in the briefing room on Wednesday.

“Why is the president talking about ‘the judgment to choose to abort a child’?” he asked.

“Well, the president’s view on a woman’s right to make choices about her own healthcare is well-known, well-documented, well-stated,” Psaki replied.

“He said, ‘abort a child,'” Doocy retorted.

“I understand, Peter, but what I’m telling you is what his position is.”

Doocy then asked, “And how can you guys say this is not a political issue when the president’s statement about this talks about getting pro choice officials elected?”

“Did I say it’s not a political issue?” she replied.

“Yes,” Doocy responded. You actually said, ‘Some call it a political issue. It is not.”

Psaki responded, “Well, because the vast majority of the public believes that this should not… be overturned, meaning, I meant to say it’s not a partisan issue. And I don’t think it is.”

Watch above via Fox News.

