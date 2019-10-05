John Solomon, a former columnist for The Hill whose writing on the “deep state” has made him a fixture on Fox News opinion programs, has joined the network as a contributor, Fox confirmed to Mediaite.

The news was first reported by The Washington Examiner Saturday night. Solomon announced he was leaving The Hill earlier in September, where he is also executive vice president.

Solomon has been a frequent guest on Fox’s opinion programing, and is often name-checked on Sean Hannity’s show and Lou Dobbs’ show–as recently as this week.

However, Solomon appeared on Fox as recently as this Thursday on The Story with Martha MacCallum where he was asked to respond to criticism of his writing. Solomon’s columns have played a role in the ongoing Ukraine controversy and were actually noted in the whistleblower’s complaint.

“These documents at Rudy Giuliani put forward to the State Department, which as I understand it, was handed on to the FBI, basically making his case against Joe Biden … It included a story that you wrote and that is sort of being used against you,” MacCallum noted.

“He says, and many others say, that you are just feeding this narrative and that all of the things that you talk about that Joe Biden’s son was was — it was crooked, all that, has been debunked,” MacCallum continued, referring to a clip of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes dismissing Solomon. “What do you say to that?”

Solomon defended his writing and denounced attacks on him as “ad-hominem” and “McCarthy-like.”

“You can click on every one of my stories and get the documents, get the transcripts, get the videotapes, and see that what I reported is true,” Solomon said.

