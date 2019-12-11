During his opening statement in Wednesday’s House Judicary debate about the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) mentioned the name of a person alleged to be the Ukraine whistleblower. It is the first time this person’s name has been mentioned during the House hearings on impeachment.

Gohmert dropped the name while rattling off several people he believes should have been called to appear before his committee to offer testimony. The Texas congressman, while naming this person, did not identify the individual as the alleged whistleblower. Several conservative outlets have identified the person alleged to be the whistleblower, however no major news organization has yet reported the name.

Several Republican congressmen, notably Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), tried to out the whistleblower during House Intelligence committee hearings while questioning witnesses. But House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) actively shut down lines of inquiry designed to prompt witnesses to name the whistleblower.

After Gohmert named the alleged whistleblower Wednesday night, he was not admonished by House Judiciary chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), nor anyone else on the committee.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]