Reporters Shout Questions as Biden Ends Supply Chain Speech: ‘Will Christmas Presents Arrive on Time, Sir?!’

The White House got some questions Wednesday about how the supply chain crisis would affect the holiday season. Press secretary Jen Psaki was confronted about the issue multiple times during her briefing.

President Joe Biden delivered a brief address Wednesday on steps he’s taking to address this crisis, including having the Port of Los Angeles operate 24/7.

Biden ended his remarks without taking questions, but reporters tried shouting out questions. One of them tried asking:

“Will Christmas presents arrive on time, sir?!”

As of this posting, the White House had not yet referred the question to NORAD.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com