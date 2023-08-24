Republican Lawmaker Tells Fox News Anchor That Biden Is ‘Older Than The People’s Republic Of China’

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) blasted President Joe Biden over his approach to handling China by claiming he is “older than the People’s Republican Of China” during a Thursday interview on Fox News.

Gallagher, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, joined John Roberts to discuss last night’s brawl between Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley regarding U.S. foreign policy.

“I think this is a critical part of the presidential debate on foreign policy,” Gallagher told Roberts. “Their ambitions are to take Taiwan. But more than anything else, what I would like to see is candidates to understand the nature of the regime we’re dealing with. This is a Marxist Leninist regime that has contempt for weakness. They back down only when confronted with strength.”

The GOP lawmaker then took aim at Biden for his approach to China, while mocking the president for his age.

“If we want to prevent a war with China, we’ll need a stronger commander in chief and a more lethal military. Biden seems not to get that. Biden is, in fact, older than the People’s Republic of China, which was established in 1949. Biden is seven years older and he seems to wish cast a more cooperative, weaker CCP that is that is long since ceased to exist, even if it ever did,” Gallagher added, invoking a smirk from Roberts.

The Fox anchor concluded the segment by highlighting the lawmaker’s comment on Biden’s age, adding, “I hadn’t thought about it that way in terms of Biden being older than the Chinese Communist Party, but I think about that from now on.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com