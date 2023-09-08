RFK Jr. Praises Fox News For Giving Him So Much Airtime: ‘You’ve Been Very, Very Generous’

Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Fox News’s Martha MacCallum on Friday and railed against media outlets that he claimed won’t have him on while praising Fox News for being “very, very generous” with him.

MacCallum showed Kennedy a clip from The View in which co-host Ana Navarro said, “There’s nobody running against Biden,” when asked if the Democrats should have debates.

“I mean, what do you think when you hear this conversation?” MacCallum asked Kennedy.

“It is surreal. My polling numbers are better than Ron DeSantis and/or any other candidate except for Biden and Trump. But I’m you know, even when they talk about me on the DNC channels, on CNN and MSNBC, they always refer to me, my first name as a longshot candidate, whereas everybody else has a candidacy that is taken seriously,” Kennedy replied.

“That’s when they’re being nice,” MacCallum interjected.

“I’m not allowed on CNN or MSNBC at all. And all of the Republican candidates can go on there. Jake Tapper has said publicly that he will not do a town hall for me, even though it’s done with Nikki Haley and with Ron DeSantis. So, it’s surreal,” Kennedy added.

MacCallum, again, noted CNN’s recent polling data showing Democrats are unhappy with Biden.

“You say that they call you a longshot. When they don’t call you a longshot, they call you a conspiracy theorist. So, you know, there appears to be a very coordinated effort against your candidacy. So how do you break through that? I mean, what’s your strategy? How do you break through that?” she then asked.

“Well, I mean, the way I break through it is what I’m doing. As I said, my favourability numbers are now better, far better than President Trump’s or President Biden’s. So the strategy that we’re employing is actually working, and that is to do a lot of long-form interviews on, you know, on podcasts to come on on this network, which does allow me on. You guys have been very, very generous,” Kennedy replied.

Notably, Kennedy has kicked up a good deal of controversy in recent months with his outlandish claims including that chemicals in the water is making young people trans, that the U.S. “killed 350,000 Ukrainian kids,” and that Wifi has been weaponized to cause cancer.

Additionally, as of early August, polling showed Republicans liked Kennedy far more than Democrats. According to FiveThirtyEight, Kennedy has a +28 approval rating among Republicans and a -5 among Democrats.

