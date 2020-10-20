Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that she hopes the Commission on Presidential Debates “does not exist” after the 2020 election, accusing the commission of engaging in “election interference” with its new rule for the upcoming debate.

On the commission’s decision to mute the microphone of whoever is not supposed to be talking during the next presidential debate on Thursday, McDaniel claimed the commission is “stacked against” President Donald Trump and in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Of course the president is going to debate. He looks forward to getting in front of the American people and debating Joe Biden, but he’s right, this commission has been stacked against him from day one,” she declared on Outnumbered Overtime. “It’s part of the corruption that we’ve seen in Washington. They don’t like Donald Trump.”

“This is a city that’s plugged in for Joe Biden, and to have this supposed non-partisan commission continue to make rule changes without consulting the Trump campaign, break promises that they made to the Trump campaign, to unilaterally make decisions that ended the second debate, it’s just really shameful,” she continued. “And they’re hurting the American people, and it is a form of election interference.”

McDaniel went on to say, “I hope this commission does not exist after this,” adding, “I certainly don’t consider them non-partisan. They do not deserve that status and they have not worked on behalf of the Republican Party because you have a bunch of Never Trump-ers on that commission.”

Watch above via Fox News.

