Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani came on Trish Regan‘s Fox Business show and let loose a stunning array of conspiracy theories and wild accusations, among them, that the Democrats want to kill him and that a “big Democrat scam” begun back in 2011 and was that party’s true motivation behind President Donald Trump’s impeachment eight years later.

Giuliani’s ten-minute appearance on Thursday evening jumped around from alleged plot to alleged plot, as he occasionally scrolled through his iPad to purportedly demonstrate that he had “reports” or “a letter” or “witnesses who were willing to testify” in support of his myriad corruption claims.

The “reports” that he claimed to have were never shown on screen or posted anywhere that Fox Business viewers could see them. Regan gamely nodded along, however, as Giuliani rattled off all the amazing evidence he was stockpiling, which he also cryptically noted was “in the right hands now.”

One such report allegedly discussed $5.3 billion in American foreign aid to the Ukraine that was “unaccounted for,” some of which, Giuliani suggested, had been stolen by Ukrainian oligarchs.

“How do you think all those oligarchs become oligarchs? They take our foreign aid,” he said, making surreal, chomping noises as he mimicked an eating motion with his hands.

“They’re going to be very surprised when they see the report that I have,” said Giuliani, without specifying who this nefarious “they” was. “We are going to reveal the whole thing, it’s not just Biden, [it’s] a bunch of Democrats.”

“That’s why they are so crazy on the subject of Ukraine, and why they want to literally kill me,” Giuliani blurted out moments later.

Regan didn’t react to Giuliani’s stunning revelation about this mortal threat to his life, and instead asked him for more information about the Democrats’ alleged involvement in these conspiracies.

When Regan later asked what he was doing during his so-called investigative trips to Ukraine, Giuliani stumbled over his words and didn’t seem to recall his own personal travel to the country.

“Democrats are saying it’s all a scheme. You were doing opposition research on Joe Biden which led to you Hunter,” she pointed out.

“Everything the Democrats say you can assume is a lie. Let’s start with I was over there,” Giuliani said, seemingly denying ever having traveled to Ukraine.

“Why were you over there?” Regan asked.

“I haven’t been in Ukraine in two years,” he then said, contradicting himself, before immediately and bizarrely contradicting himself yet again. “I went to the Ukraine for the first time, like, three weeks ago to interview a witness.”

Giuliani went on to list several more accusations, and, at one point, read a document on his iPad that he claimed was from the government of Latvia to the government of Ukraine, which allegedly accused former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden of being involved in money laundering and other corruption.

“This what you call a smoking gun money laundering case,” Giuliani boasted, even though he never actually shared the document or any other proof. Regan even asked a follow-up question at the end of the interview about some of this “evidence” and Giuliani promised to send it to her.

Giuliani also lobbed several accusations against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, including that she had participated in laundering billions of dollars and interfered with criminal investigations by intimidating witnesses.

“Give me a copy of that, I want to see it,” Regan said, pointing at his iPad as she wrapped up the bonkers interview.

“This is a smoking gun,” Giuliani insisted one more time.

Watch the full interview in the video above, via Fox News.

