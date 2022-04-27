Russian state media went after CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward for reporting on the devastation from the invasion of Ukraine.

BBC journalist Francis Scarr reported that Ward was the target of the latest broadcast from Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva.

In the video, which Scarr helpfully updated with subtitles, Skabeyeva likened the war in Ukraine to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: “Washington abandoned its local allies who then had to cling onto the chassis of American transport aircraft.”

“Back then, CNN propagandist Clarissa Ward managed to get out of Kabul,” Skabeyeva said. “Right now, Clarissa’s in the zone of our special operation and has already managed to come under some shelling. It’s not the best sign for Washington’s allies in Kyiv.”

Skabeyeva’s attacks were directed at Ward’s latest report on Ukrainian paramedics attending to victims of the war around Kharkiv. Ward’s group had to take cover when the Russians shelled the area as part of a “double-tap” strike.

The harrowing — and brave — report was the latest in a series of incredible reports Ward has delivered from Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.

Skabeyeva called Ward’s involvement in Ukraine “some kind of a bad omen,” even as she said “we’ll hope that Clarissa gets out of Ukraine too, alive and well.” These insults were noticed by Ward’s colleague Jake Tapper.

“These propagandists trying to justify Putin’s mass murder of civilians aren’t worth Clarissa’s toenail clippings,” he said.

Watch above, via Francis Scarr.

