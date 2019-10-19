S.E. Cupp Predicts Trump Could Lose His Office Over Syria: ‘Think Vietnam, Think Iraq’

CNN host S.E. Cupp argued President Donald Trump could end up losing the presidency over his handling of the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds in northern Syria.

Speaking during her open on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday, Cupp noted Syria has often been an issue of contention between Trump and Republicans.

“You have to take notice when one issue, one singular issue has been able to unlock Trump’s vice grip on Republican lawmakers, to unleash their outrage and locate their backbones. That issue, mind you, wasn’t Russia. It has not been Ukraine. It is Syria,” Cupp said.

“Republicans, many of whom also criticized Obama’s Syria policy, are aware that history’s long gaze is unforgiving, and when it comes to serious foreign policy blunders, voters do blame presidents and parties for decades after,” she said. “Think Vietnam, think Iraq. Republicans also know that a Republican president responsible for literally–not indirectly–releasing thousands of terrorists into an already unstable region of the world is not something they can stand by, and they know that America will pay the price for the horrific toll this action will take on our allies and our reputation for years to come

Cupp went on to point out this comes at the worst possible time for Trump, as he faces a potential impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I’ve heard from several Republican lawmakers who have said this is far worse than what he said to the president of Ukraine,” Cupp said. “I’m telling you now, do not be surprised if after all the scandals, all the investigations, all the supposed threats to his unbroken base of support it’s his withdrawal from Syria that might just undo his presidency.”

Watch above, via CNN.

