Sarah Palin Sure Seems Like She’s Describing the MAGA Movement While Defining What a ‘Cult’ Is

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin attempted to rebut a claim that the Republican base’s support of Donald Trump falls short of cultism. According to her, a cult is about “conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

During a recent appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton noted that despite his many recent legal troubles, Trump maintains widespread support among the base of the Republican Party.

One of those woes is Trump’s indictment Tuesday in federal court in Miami where he faces 37 counts stemming from his retention of government documents after leaving office. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Appearing on Newsmax, Palin watched a clip of Clinton discussing the former president.

“The response that we’ve seen in polling from Republicans suggests that they’re gonna stick with him – that it’s more of a cult than a political party at this point,” Clinton said. “And they’re gonna stick with their leader. So, I think that actually, President Biden is in a very strong position to run a campaign that doesn’t have to talk about him. But I think other Democrats should and other you know, concerned Americans should be asking hard questions.”

Newsmax host John Huddy asked Palin for her reaction to the comments while informing her that he accompanied Trump’s motorcade as it left the courthouse and stopped at a restaurant.

“I was with the Trump motorcade yesterday,” said host John Huddy. “And I would say that the people at Versailles, at the Cuban restaurant – I wouldn’t call them cult members. Would you?”

“No,” Palin replied. “You know, the definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause – all about conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

Palin then called Clinton “delusional.”

The former governor isn’t the only Republican to rebut the claim on cable news. On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) rebuked Clinton over her comments.

“No, I’m not in a cult,” he said. “You know, I have taken the president on when I think he’s wrong, but what they’re doing to President Trump is a game changer for the presidency.”

