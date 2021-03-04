The House session has been canceled for today, Thursday, March 4th, over security concerns. Joe Scarborough is blaming the supporters of former President Donald Trump who terrorized the Capitol building on January 6th for inspiring more terrorists, the threat of which has shut down the US government.

In some dark and faraway regions of the Internet there is the fervent belief that today, March 4th, former President Trump will magically reappear and get sworn in for a second term. Individuals that believe this false conspiracy are very similar to those who believe the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen, a belief that was held by the vast majority of Trump supporters who led the deadly insurrection on January 6th.

As a result of these unhinged conspiracies, security around the Capitol building has been heightened, and the House session has been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

“Not a surprise that these terrorists that attacked on January 6th inspired other future terrorists,” Scarborough lamented to co-host Willie Geist. “Especially when you have them coming in and the chatter is about stolen elections, election fraud.”

He then noted that, over the past weekend. Trump was still “stirring up the big lie that led to the insurrection attempt” during his weekend speech at CPAC. The Morning Joe host blamed that “big lie” of a stolen election for leading to Congress to shut down, something that never happened, he noted when he served in the House of Representatives.

“The House having to shut down today because of fear that Trump terrorists acting once again on his instruction, acting once again based on his big lie, may come and try to take out, try to kill Democratic lawmakers,” Scarborough said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

