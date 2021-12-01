Sean Hannity Goes to Bat for Chris Cuomo: ‘I Believe in Second Chances’

Chris Cuomo has what many will see as an unlikely ally as he deals with his indefinite suspension from CNN: Fox News host, and direct competitor at 9 PM, Sean Hannity.

Hannity closed his Tuesday night show by offering thoughts on the embattled CNN talent reminding viewers that he doesn’t call for boycotts or firings of any kind. “I’ve defended with a lot of people that I don’t like or agree with,” he said, listing “Comedians, Don Imus, even people that I really don’t like that much, Bill Maher, Joy Reid, but I believe in their right to exercise their freedom of speech, it’s a right I deeply believe in.”

“It’s clear that Chris totally mishandled the mess with his brother,” Hannity continued. “We don’t know what the governor told him from the start, and honestly, he probably, my guess, wasn’t honest with his own brother.”

“But it’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy. Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work.”

“If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.”

Hannity’s comments reaffirm why many of his cable news competitors will privately admit that the Fox News primetime host has a terrific reputation as a host of high character. Cuomo has respected Hannity on his show in the past also, and it appears that despite their ratings rivalries, Hannity is willing to go to bat for the embattled Chris Cuomo.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com