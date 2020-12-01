Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity doubled down on his advocacy for President Donald Trump to pre-emptively grant clemency to himself and his family members before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in next month.

On Tuesday night, in a panel with strident pro-Trump supporters Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Fox commentator Greg Jarrett, Hannity reiterated his public call from the day before. During his Monday radio show, Hannity had unabashedly encouraged Trump to self-pardon himself and also pardon untold numbers of his family before leaving office next month.

Just as he had on Monday, Hannity singled out former Mueller probe deputy Andrew Weissman in his rationale for short circuiting the rule of law, pointing to recent comments by Weissman urging Biden’s as-yet-unnamed attorney general to not shy away from investigation and prosecuting Trump for misconduct while in office, saying his “criminal exposure is clear.”

“Three years he was Robert Mueller’s pitbull. Didn’t get the result he wanted. Now he’s saying that if Biden becomes president, as an AG, he wants Trump investigated in perpetuity,” Hannity said. “If this is the threat they’re going to make to a guy leaving office perhaps one day, my question is, why wouldn’t he just pardon himself and his family on the way out the door? Because I think it would be right to do so, because these people are nuts.”

Gaetz quickly upped the ante even further, calling on Trump to issue pardons for almost everyone who ever worked for him in government — as well as random supporters.

“The president should pardon himself, his family, his administration officials, and if his supporters who have been targeted,” Gaetz proclaimed, before expressing his disappointment at the belated news of John Durham’s status as special counsel. “I think the Durham announcement is really a letdown. Essentially we are ending where they started. They started by appointing a special counsel and we may be ending by appointing a special counsel. That will be a letdown to a lot of Americans who have seen the DOJ become politicized. It’s no different than any other government agency now in Washington. They want to seize power by helping their friends and going after…”

But Gaetz’s pro-Trump, anti-Justice Department rant never finished on air, as Hannity abruptly cut him off to tee up a commercial break.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

