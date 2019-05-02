Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) slammed William Barr on Thursday as a continuation of how he grilled the attorney general during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Blumenthal defended how he asked Barr whether he has ever briefed President Donald Trump about the ongoing investigations into him. He said it was essential to know whether the White House was trying to intervene with those probes, especially since the “pattern of obstruction” was “so clear and dramatic” the way Robert Mueller described it in his report.

“That’s been the pattern under Donald Trump,” Blumenthal said. “The effort to persuade Jeff Sessions to unrecuse himself, the order to Don McGahn to fire the special counsel, the numerous condemnations in private and public, the firing of James Comey. There is a litany in the Mueller report. It is really a graphic and dramatic, chilling portrait of that kind of improper intervention, attempts at obstruction.”

Blumenthal also supported calls among fellow Democrats for Barr’s resignation, saying “his credibility was shredded” with his ignoring of the evidence provided by Mueller. He also said the biggest argument for Barr’s resignation comes from Mueller’s letter of discontent with how the AG described his findings in his public statements on the special counsel’s report.

Watch above, via CNN.

