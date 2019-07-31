During his “A Closer Look” segment, Late Night host Seth Meyers roasted President Donald Trump for his “accidental confessions” during a press availability earlier in the day.

First, Meyers played a clip of Trump responding to a reporter’s question about whether or not he had a “grand strategy” behind his decision to fire off a number of vicious Tweets attacking African-American Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore, which were roundly condemned as racist.

“There’s no strategy, I have no strategy, there’s zero strategy,” Trump replied.

“That would be an accurate Trump response to literally any question,” Meyers joked before lapsing into an impersonation of another mock back-and-forth between a reporter and Trump. “‘President Trump, when you stand up straight, are you intentionally puffing your chest out like an angry kangaroo?’ ‘I stand like this because my bones are hollowed out from the Diet Coke.'”

Meyers noted Trump made another unintentional revelation just minutes later.

“He was also asked by reporters about a bipartisan election security bill that [Sen.] Mitch McConnell is blocking. Trump tried to defend him, but I don’t think his comments were helpful,” Meyers explained, playing another clip of Trump referring to himself in both the third and first person.

“Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russia’s influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing,” the president said.

“I agree,” Meyers offered, tongue clearly in cheek. “I mean, this is a crazy day. And, again, an answer that could work for literally any question. After his presidency is over and they haul him in on obstruction of justice charges, he’s going to be telling the cops, it was all Mike Pence’s idea: ‘I know nothing.'”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

