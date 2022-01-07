‘Sheared of His Manhood’: Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz to Subservient Game of Thrones Eunuch

Friday’s edition of The ReidOut addressed Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) self-degradation and made plenty of references to HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Cruz joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to apologize for referring to Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy.” Carlson said he did not believe the senator because he is never careless with words. Cruz kept trying to explain himself, and the host kept shutting him down.

Cruz was roundly mocked on social media and cable news as a result, culminating in Joy Reid comparing him to a fictional eunuch.

Reid likened the Texas Republican to a nobleman-turned subservient eunuch from Game of Thrones, as CNN hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman had done earlier on Friday.

Reid aired the clip of Cruz apologizing to Carlson and unleashed on him.

“But here is the thing… that mea culpa isn’t just pathetic, it is also flat-out false,” Reid said. “Cruz has frequently referred to Jan. 6 as a terrorist attack, including in at least three press releases issued last January, February, and May.”

“There are many people are familiar with Game of Thrones,” Reid also said. “Watching poor little Cruz squirm and beg for forgiveness immediately brought to mind the subjugation of Lord Theon Greyjoy, who was forcibly relieved of his literal manhood, his identity and then his name.”

“Ted Cruz, aka Reek, once called Donald Trump a sniveling coward for calling his wife ugly and implying that his father murdered JFK during their fight for the 2016 nomination,” she said. “But Trump has thoroughly defeated him, again, because Teddy the Weak is clearly the sniveling coward.”

In Season 3 of the show, Prince Theon Greyjoy is castrated by a character named Ramsay Bolton, and is thereafter referred to only as “Reek,” due to his foul smell. He then becomes completely subordinate to Bolton, who is a madman.

With the context of that story in mind, Reid later on in the interview again to referred to Cruz as “Reek.”

While interviewing the estranged nice to former President Donald Trump, author Mary Trump, the MSNBC host again invoked a story of ice, fire and complete emasculation.

“Mary, Theon was sheared of his manhood. It feels ‘Reek’ is the right name for Ted Cruz because how does your uncle manage to strip grown men of their manhood that easily?” she asked. “What does he have over these people?”

Mary Trump concluded, “Donald is the weakest person I’ve ever met in my life and he’s been able to find people weaker than he is whom he’s able to bend to his will.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

