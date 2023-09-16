‘Sold Her Soul’: #BoycottMeetThePress Trends Big Over Welker’s Trump Interview
Calls to “boycott” NBC News and flagship Meet the Press trending big in an outpouring of outrage and vituperation not from the right, but the left side of the political aisle into the weekend.
Angry messages on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were shared by the thousands over the course of the week and into Saturday after it was announced that new Meet the Press host Kristen Welker would be interviewing Donald Trump in her debut as moderator of the Sunday staple.
NBC News has shared some preview clips of that interview, including Welker’s question about what was in a message Trump left for President Joe Biden, and whether the ex-president is concerned about his own age.
From the first announcement through the most recent clips that aired Saturday, progressives, liberals, and Democrats have sent furious social media posts condemning giving Trump a “soapbox” on Meet the Press.
Here are samples from among the most liked, retweeted, and/or replied to, starting with a Hitler comparison.
Many tweets on the hashtag were retweets of Dean Obeidallah, who was highly critical, along with Aaron Rupar, who shared a number of clips. But there were many other influencers voicing their distaste and anger as well, even without the trending tag.
Fired ex-NBC News employee Keith Olbermann called Welker “irretrievably damaged” over her interview.
Welker’s full interview with Trump will be airing during her premier as host of Meet the Press Sunday on NBC.
