‘Sold Her Soul’: #BoycottMeetThePress Trends Big Over Welker’s Trump Interview

Calls to “boycott” NBC News and flagship Meet the Press trending big in an outpouring of outrage and vituperation not from the right, but the left side of the political aisle into the weekend.

Angry messages on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were shared by the thousands over the course of the week and into Saturday after it was announced that new Meet the Press host Kristen Welker would be interviewing Donald Trump in her debut as moderator of the Sunday staple.

NBC News has shared some preview clips of that interview, including Welker’s question about what was in a message Trump left for President Joe Biden, and whether the ex-president is concerned about his own age.

From the first announcement through the most recent clips that aired Saturday, progressives, liberals, and Democrats have sent furious social media posts condemning giving Trump a “soapbox” on Meet the Press.

Here are samples from among the most liked, retweeted, and/or replied to, starting with a Hitler comparison.

Disgusting. Hitler was “fired up about a lot of issues and leaning into his deal-making status” too, Kristen Welker. #BoycottMeetThePress https://t.co/B8bPvOyb31 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 16, 2023

What a fu**ing joke. As if @MeetThePress wasn’t on its last breaths you pull this idiotic publicity stunt. Don’t give them the ratings they desperately seek. #BoycottMeetThePress https://t.co/q0CW0K54I8 — Dave Arendt ☮️ 🇺🇦 (@ArendtDave) September 13, 2023

Hey @NBCNews…this is a terrible idea.

If you can't interview Trump live, don't bother. If it's not live, thar means that your basically doing a Trump campaign ad.

No thanks. And…#BoycottMeetThePress https://t.co/kfPPWDcVVT — Cat Scott (@CGScott4) September 13, 2023

@kwelkernbc has given in and sold her soul to #DonaldTrump, for ratings. She's jumped on the Trump Train, and will now be using her platform to confirm the LIES of Trump and the GOP All for ratings. Chuck Todd was bad, but she's trash #BoycottMeetThePress pic.twitter.com/KvjoKvql5A — Oral Carter 🌊 (@oralcarter376) September 14, 2023

#BoycottMeetThePress Don’t even hate watch it. There will be plenty of posted clips of the Trump BS but Kristen Welker does not deserve the ratings. https://t.co/pamvoye6Ak — MaggieMay (@wavydazemaze) September 15, 2023

Stop giving Trump a National Soapbox Boycott NBC's Meet The Press. CNN FAFO & now has the worst ratings, don't go there NBC we are sick of this shit Trump is a rapist with 91 felony indictments for insurrection, election fraud, conspiracy;

PLEASE SHARE #BoycottMeetThePress pic.twitter.com/3kJw15zexA — Dave Ryder 🌊💙🌎❄🏳️‍🌈 (@daveryder) September 16, 2023

Meet the Press is over, done, finished, finito. Having trump on for a softball interview and trying to normalize him as if he isn’t the most heinous criminal traitor in the history of the United States. What’s next, NBC? Gonna hold a “town hall” for him too? #BoycottMeetThePress https://t.co/CEZ1IafiQv — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 16, 2023

Many tweets on the hashtag were retweets of Dean Obeidallah, who was highly critical, along with Aaron Rupar, who shared a number of clips. But there were many other influencers voicing their distaste and anger as well, even without the trending tag.

"Kristen Welker to Interview Trump For Meet the Press Launch." Nothing like kicking off your new political show with a man who attempted a coup and incited the Jan 6 attack. It's as if corporate media wants FASCISM. Plus she will lose liberals forever. https://t.co/trs3MgQuLO — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 13, 2023

In these clips, Trump utters about 30 different lies, and there's zero pushback from Kristen Welker, who instead calls him "fired up" and "defiant" – and "the president." This is, actually, worse than the CNN town hall in terms of normalizing a maniac. https://t.co/WRAIDOtgS3 — Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) September 15, 2023

I will NOT be watching Kristen Welker's @MeetThePress interview of terrorist Donald Trump. What were they thinking?? No fucking way will I watch that trash. Getting rid of Chuck Todd was such a good move, and now this. I hope Meet The Press dies a slow death. Thanks for nothing! — 🟦  Let it Ride 🟧 (@kathrynresists) September 16, 2023

Here is @neal_katyal explaining why trump is still extremely dangerous and but yet @NBCNews is willing to give him airtime this weekend.

Now that Jack Smith is seeking a new gag order, will they still air @MeetThePress?#LiveBlue #Fresh #DemVoice1

pic.twitter.com/3JW2LiSBTe — Izzy Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ (@1zzyzyx1) September 15, 2023

Fired ex-NBC News employee Keith Olbermann called Welker “irretrievably damaged” over her interview.

Punt She's already irretrievably damaged. What a disastrous stenography job with Trump — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2023

Welker’s full interview with Trump will be airing during her premier as host of Meet the Press Sunday on NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com