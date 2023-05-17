Speaker Kevin McCarthy Goes Viral After Inadvertently Touting Biden’s Border Wins Vs Trump

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accidentally praised President Joe Biden’s administration by saying it was far more effective at catching suspected terrorists than Donald Trump’s was.

McCarthy spoke to reporters on Tuesday after a White House meeting to reach a deal on the debt ceiling. As McCarthy moved on to slam the current administration’s handling of illegal immigration with the expiration of Title 42, he said that over the weekend, an Afghanistan national on the terrorist watch list was detected while attempting to cross the U.S. Southern border.

So we have worked to try to solve problems. Just as you looked at Title 42 being lifted on the border. We didn’t ignore the problem like the White House. We actually put a border control bill out there so we can secure our border. And what happened this weekend? A person on the terrorist watch list from Afghanistan was just coming across this border. Why? You know, we caught more people in the month of February on the terrorist watchlist than we caught the entire time of the last administration. You can’t keep ignoring problems, you’ve gotta find solutions. And that’s what the Republicans in the House have done.

McCarthy seemed blissfully unaware that he was establishing the argument that under the Biden administration, Border Patrol is controlling illegal immigration better than they did under Trump while catching suspected terrorists in the process. This comes after a surge of undocumented immigrants failed to materialize in recent days despite fears of what would happen with the expiration of Title 42.

All of this being said, political observers took notice of McCarthy’s comments, and the mockery followed:

Uh. Who’s gonna tell him?? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 16, 2023

Kevin McCarthy thinks it’s a problem that people on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended at the border. He has a complete lack of self awareness. Help me defeat him: https://t.co/uLt2bqWeTX pic.twitter.com/MtSQ7HbQJz — John Burrows (@JohnBurrowsCA) May 16, 2023

He’s blaming Biden for capturing more terrorists on the watch list than Trump did? — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) May 16, 2023

They keep saying this like it's bad news. https://t.co/sPVJbbIkc3 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 16, 2023

Not really the flex he thinks it is. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) May 16, 2023

It's so nice of @SpeakerMcCarthy to cut these ads promoting the Biden administration. https://t.co/35HB7LSSaK — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 16, 2023

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com