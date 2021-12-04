Stelter to Acosta: Chris Cuomo ‘Violated Journalistic Ethics and Norms Not Once or Twice But Many Times’

Following CNN’s firing of Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter was on with Jim Acosta to discuss the situation and said that his now former-colleague violated ethics “many times” during his career at CNN.

A few days ago, Stelter told CNN’s John Berman that the situation was “complicated,” and that he might be back on the air in January.

Today, the situation is apparently less complicated, with Stelter telling Acosta that the decision to terminate was based on a clear series of breaches by Cuomo.

“Yes, Chris Cuomo, one of the most popular anchors at CNN, one of the best-known names in television news, violated journalistic ethics and norms. Not once or twice but many times. And that’s ultimately what is the result of today’s news, Jim,” he said.

Stelter read the statement from CNN, and told Acosta that the firing was “a big surprise for a lot of people.”

“I didn’t expect to be on with you this evening talking about this breaking news, but we did know that Cuomo had been suspended not just, you know, not just for a week, not the kind of way that’s a fake suspension to take pressure off CNN. This was a real suspension. He was put on the bench indefinitely while management conducted a review,” Stelter continued, pointing out that it was not well-known that CNN had brought in an outside firm to investigate.

“So there was clearly something in those documents that was found to be a serious breach of standards and practices,” he said. But as for the nature of that new information, Stelter said he does not have that information.

“Now, just to be completely transparent with the audience, it says there’s additional information that also came to light sometime this week. We don’t know what that is. I’ve asked,” he said. “There’s no answers coming on what that could be.”

“Do we know when this new information might be brought out to the public and will have a sense as to what this additional information was?” Acosta asked.

“I don’t know actually if it ever will,” Stelter answered. “I think that’s very much unclear.”

Stelter then said that maybe there isn’t so much a new thing as it was a “death by a thousand cuts, where there were just so many headaches time and time again involving Chris Cuomo.”

Considering the many public headaches, and comments from within CNN about how those headaches have affected others at the network, that observation has merit.

“I do think, you know, this is a moment where journalistic ethics are at play, and I know there were many CNN staffers very unhappy with the situation, very frustrated by Chris Cuomo,” Stelter continued. “At the same time, Jim, I was hearing from some fans of Chris, some viewers who said we understood he was looking out for his family.”

“This was always a very complicated situation,” said Stelter, using the phrase he’s used in the past, “But I think the text messages and the documents this week showing that he was very deeply involved, very cozy with the governor’s office, very improperly working with the aides. That was ultimately why this decision was announced tonight.”

Death by a thousand cuts? New information? Was it many clear breaches of ethics and norms or was it complicated?

Whether the situation is complicated or not, the description of it certainly has been.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

