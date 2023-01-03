‘The Five’ Hosts WRECK Rogue Republicans: ‘They Make the Squad Look Positively Reasonable!’

Patience on right-leaning media with the House Republicans blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming House speaker clearly has begun to wear thin – a trend which was on clear display during Tuesday’s episode of Fox News’s top-rated show The Five.

“You know, it’s time to get together as a party and stop embarrassing yourselves in front of the rest of us,” concluded Judge Jeanine Pirro on the topic.

“How long can this last, Dana?” Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, a hundred years ago that went to 113 ballots. So this was the third. Okay. It’ll be a long night, folks. Just kidding,” replied Dana Perino.

“That could be days. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think that because he’s not able to gain any votes on the second or third, maybe even in the fourth ballot at this point, then you have to say he’s already given away a ton of things to these, the small group of holdouts,” Perino continued, adding:

It’s like the opposite of the Squad. They make the Squad look positively reasonable in this situation. And a lot of this is just an ideological thing. Might be a personal thing. Like, I don’t like you. Okay.

“Well, now, remember when Nancy Pelosi, she held open the vote, you had, there was no proxy voting for speaker. There was no proxy voting for speaker because her numbers were very, very small. But they were able to pull together,” recalled Perino of the Democrats closing ranks to elect Pelosi speaker in the last Congress, despite a very slim majority.

“Oh, you’re saying this is all secret ballot?” Watters questioned.

“No, no, no. But last year, I remember during COVID how she allowed people to vote from home,” Perino clarified.

“Oh, right, right,” Watters noted.

“You couldn’t do that for the speaker vote because she needed to have every single Democrat in the chamber so that she could become speaker. Yes. And yeah, she was pretty good about twisting those arms,” Perino noted.

“I think that conservatives overall in the country remain deeply dissatisfied with Joe Biden. And every day that the Republicans are going to spend in this exercise with their heels digging in with the name calling started to ratchet up. They’re talking about now internally within the party, enemies, you know, that kind of thing is hard to forget. And one of the first things that this group is going to have to do is come together and decide whether to raise the debt ceiling. So you thought this ballot is a is a tough one. Wait till you get to that one,” concluded Perino, predicting the current GOP infighting will only worsen.

“We’re just getting started with this kind of drama, Greg,” Watters interjected.

“Yeah. You know, speaking of drama, you know, the difference between that last vote a hundred years ago and this one, this was on TV. What are we doing?” jumped in Greg Gutfeld.

“If this was relegated to C-SPAN, we wouldn’t even know it existed. Right. And they would probably get through it. But because it’s on like our shows now, they’re like going like, okay, this is this is for my future. I’m going to be like, I need to do this and make the people on Twitter happy or the people or my buddies in television who invite me more often because I’m seen as feisty, giving it to the man,” Gutfeld continued, echoing a regular criticism that some MAGA leaders are performative in their outrage.

“But if it wasn’t on this, we would know I brought it. This is why, I was going to, so I want to fast-forward through it when it’s up there. I want to fast forward because we know what the ending is going to be. Right is the end. The ending is probably going to be McCarthy, but I don’t care. If you don’t care, I don’t care. This is the worst game of chicken ever,” Gutfeld concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

