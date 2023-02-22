The View’s Sonny Hostin: Kevin McCarthy Gave Jan. 6 Footage to ‘Fake News Anchor’ Tucker Carlson as Deal to Become Speaker

Sunny Hostin floated the theory on The View that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently granted Tucker Carlson access to January 6 Capitol surveillance footage as one of a number of concessions he made to reach his position in Congress.

McCarthy recently gave exclusive access to more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage filmed during the January 6 Capitol riot to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. This came shortly after he went through a bitter battle and more than a dozen votes to actually become House Speaker.

Covering the topic on Wednesday, the hosts of The View were all outraged over Carlson’s exclusive access to the footage.

“Isn’t it against the law to do something like that? Why isn’t it against the law?” Joy Behar asked at one point, turning to Hostin, who is a lawyer.

“It’s not. I spent the morning researching it,” she said, explaining the Capitol Police don’t fall under the normal parameters for a Freedom of Information Act request, meaning McCarthy can access the footage and provide it to whichever network or news organization he wants.

When Behar asked why he didn’t give it to the New York Times or another outlet, Hostin floated the theory that that the footage release was some kind of backroom deal for McCarthy to become Speaker of the House.

“I don’t want to guess, but he had to make a lot of concessions to become Speaker and so maybe one of the concessions that he had to give Marjorie Taylor Greene or one of his supporters was give Tucker Carlson this. We know how powerful Tucker Carlson has become within the Republican Party. It’s really odd that a fake news anchor would be that person. And when I say fake news anchor, I really mean it,” Hostin said, referring to a 2020 ruling by a judge stating that Carlson’s show should not be taken as fact by any viewers and engages in “non-literal commentary.”

According to Hostin, Carlson being the gatekeeper of this January 6 footage endangers the “security” of the whole nation.

“When you have someone that’s an entertainer slanting actual facts … it’s so dangerous, it’s so divisive for our country, but it’s most dangerous I think for the security of our country,” Hostin said.

Watch above via ABC.

