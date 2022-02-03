The View’s Sunny Hostin Asks Why Jeff Zucker Had to Resign But Allison Gollust Keeps Her Job: ‘Incredible Lack of Judgment’

The View’s Sunny Hostin questioned why Jeff Zucker, the longtime head of CNN, had to resign over his relationship with Allison Gollust, while she was able to keep her job.

The hosts of The View tackled the shocking resignation on Thursday, pointing to the fact that the two were involved in a consensual relationship.

“I think the problem is the optics of this. Because if you have advanced at all or garnered special favor from a boss you’re intimate with, that’s problematic in a workplace,” said Sara Haines.

Haines noted that while Gollust may be “qualified” for her job as a CNN executive, the relationship created an issue with “optics and fairness.”

Sunny Hostin went on to highlight Katie Couric’s passage on Zucker and Gollust in her book Going There, in which she said the relationship between the two made her “really uncomfortable.”

“Now you have someone like Allison Gollust who is saying, I’m going to stay here,” Hostin continued. “She started out as a publicist, a senior publicist. And now she’s the Executive Vice President at CNN.”

Hostin added that one could interpret her promotions as a product of her relationship with Zucker, pointing to the “appearance of impropriety.”

“I think that if I were still working at CNN and I was one of her direct reports, I would think she lacked judgment. I would be uncomfortable that she broke so many of those rules, and I would start questioning her leadership,” Hostin added. “I don’t think she should stay.”

The host questioned when the relationship between Zucker and Gollust truly started, as the CNN head claimed it began during the pandemic while others in the industry have alleged it started before 2019.

“As women, don’t we want other women to be held to the same standards as we hold men?” Hostin said, adding, “Why does Allison get to keep her job when she also had an incredible indiscretion and an incredible lack of judgment there?”

