‘There’s No Debate’: Fox News Host Shuts Down Rachel Campos-Duffy For Claiming There is a Debate on Whether Masks are ‘Good’

A Fox News host shut down Rachel Campos-Duffy — a Fox Nation personality and the wife of former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy — for claiming on the network Friday that there is a debate in the scientific community about whether masks are “good or not.”

As Campos-Duffy argued for the county to continue re-opening on Outnumbered, Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked how that can be accomplished without proper practices like mask-wearing and social distancing.

“There is science that shows that a two-way protection exists with mask-wearing,” Faulkner said. “What do you do about that? When you let all these people go back to work. I fear for greeters at some of these companies, these grocery stores, I fear for them. Because I’ve seen people just get nuts in line. About something that’s so simple.”

“I think that there is some debate, even within the scientific community, about whether masks are good or not,” Campos-Duffy replied.

“There’s no debate,” Fox host Dagen McDowell shot back. “There’s no debate.”

Masks have been a fraught and political debate since the start of the pandemic. President Donald Trump was reluctant to wear one until recently, and public health officials in his administration, like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, initially advised against the public wearing masks, reasoning that the virus wasn’t widespread enough in the United States to justify doing so when there were PPE shortages at hospitals.

Things have changed since: The coronavirus is now understood to spread easily amongst asymptomatic carriers. That means it’s not just the obviously sick who are spreading the virus. Hospitals have stockpiled PPE, and are no longer plagued by shortages. Trump wears a mask in public, and Fauci and Adams have urged Americans to do so as well. Some other countries that were also reluctant to embrace face coverings, like the United Kingdom, have introduced limited mask mandates.

The Mayo Clinic explained the flip flop on masks in July:

So why weren’t face masks recommended at the start of the pandemic? At that time, experts didn’t know the extent to which people with COVID-19 could spread the virus before symptoms appeared. Nor was it known that some people have COVID-19 but don’t have any symptoms. Both groups can unknowingly spread the virus to others. These discoveries led public health groups to do an about-face on face masks. The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now include face masks in their recommendations for slowing the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends cloth face masks for the public and not the surgical and N95 masks needed by health care providers.

Granted, research on the effectiveness of masks to fight pandemics is messy. But there’s a reason they are used in hospitals: masks prevent the spread of viral particles. Despite that simple truism, masks are a culture war issue in the United States, as evidenced by the viral footage of Americans refusing to wear masks at businesses where they are mandated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

