Steve Bannon briefly spoke to reporters after leaving the courthouse on Monday over his indictment for defying the January 6 select committee.

The Trump White House chief strategist was indicted for contempt of Congress because he refused to comply with the subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Capitol riots.

He told reporters Monday, “This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden.”

He accused the president of ordering the attorney general to prosecute him.

“We’re going to go on the offense on this, and stand by,” Bannon added.

His lawyer David Schoen (who you may remember from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump) insisted, “There is nothing criminal about any conduct that occurred in this case.”

Minutes later Bannon pushed the idea that this case is about “freedom of speech and liberty.”

“I’m never going to back down. They took on the wrong guy this time, okay?”

Minutes later, he added, “If the administrative state wants to bring me on, bring it. Because we’re here to fight this, and we’re going to go on offense. And you stand by, you see how we’re going to go on offense, okay? Nancy Pelosi, Merrick Garland, Joe Biden — the whole… the whole… all of them.”

As he walked away a reporter shouted out a question about his January 5 comments that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

