‘This Is How Low Harvard Has Sunk’: Hannity Mocks Hiring of Former CNN Host Brian Stelter

Sean Hannity had a field day after news broke that former CNN host Brian Stelter will join Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“Stelter will convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media,” the center said.

CNN fired Stelter last month and canceled Reliable Sources, which he had hosted since 2013. He was – and remains – an ardent critic of Fox News.

On Monday, Hannity described him as a “recently-fired professional Fox News and Hannity-stalker.”

“Fake news CNN’s Humpty Dumpty, who had a great fall, Brian Stelter announced his next move,” he continued. “He just landed a fellowship – can’t even believe this – at Harvard University teaching a course on so-called threats to democracy.”

Hannity added, “This is how low Harvard has now sunk. They hired Humpty.”

The Fox News host suggested Stelter invite him to be a guest lecturer.

“I’ll do two uninterrupted hours,” he said. “I’ll make it an audio/visual presentation that’ll be an extravaganza. And I’ll show all the lies that he and his former liberal network colleagues have been peddling [to] this country for years with all the proof that they lied.”

Hannity accused Stelter of hyping the investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

“Or what about the ‘Jussie Smollett was the victim of a hate crime’ hoax?” he continued. “Or, suggesting that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation? Another hoax.”

Speaking of Harvard, Hannity concluded, “I can’t believe how low they’ve sunk.”

Watch above via Fox News.

