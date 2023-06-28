‘Thou Dost Protest Too Much!’ Fox’s Outnumbered Mocks Biden’s Emphatic ‘No’ on Hunter Question

Fox News hosts Kayleigh McEnany and Raymond Arroyo mocked President Joe Biden for his emphatic “No!” that went viral on Wednesday, as well as for his heavy use of the portmanteau “Bidenomics,” on which subject the president delivered remarks.

On the latest Outnumbered on Fox News, McEnany remarked about Biden’s earlier, strident response to reporters about the WhatsApp text and other Hunter Biden imbroglios.

“That was a really loud “no” from President Biden there,” said McEnany after a report on the story. “Thou doth protest too much!”

She then listed a few aspects of the story, including the WhatsApp message, from which she read aloud before turning to Fox News contributor Arroyo, who added some commentary mocking “Bidenomics.”

MCENANY: Well, that was a really loud “no” from President Biden there. Thou doth protest too much. We do have the photo of Hunter behind the wheel of the Corvette, the GPS coordinates from that photo. But moving on past the president’s “no,” there was a WhatsApp message that Republicans dropped yesterday on House Oversight. And here it was to someone named Gongwen Dong, CEF China associate, Raymond. And here’s what the message from Hunter said: “I’m tired of this, Kevin.” That’s his code name for Dong. Hunter said “I can make 5 million in salary from any law firm in America.” Hmm. “If you think it’s about money, it’s not. The Bidens,” plural, “are the best at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership. Please, let’s not quibble over peanuts.” The chairman is a guy named Yi. He is an oil tycoon in China who was tied to an intel gathering operation for the Chinese Communist Party. ARROYO: And one of his associates went to jail for on seven bribery charges. But what you’re seeing in live time here is really Biden nomics inaction, which is trading on on their personal prestige and political influence to help foreign governments and foreign regimes.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

