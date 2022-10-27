Tim Miller Calls Out Herschel Walker Campaign Ducking Questions About Abortion Accusations: ‘They Don’t Trust Their Own Candidate!’

Former Jeb! Bush adviser Tim Miller called out the Herschel Walker campaign for ducking questions about accusations that the candidate had paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion — oops, wait, that’s multiple ex-girlfriends making that accusation — saying that they were showing they didn’t trust their own candidate.

While the country waits to see if the total count of ex-girlfriends saying Walker encouraged them to abort his baby will outnumber the secret children he’s had (so far the score is two ex-girlfriends to three children), the Heisman Trophy winner and Word Salad Champion has been recruiting other Republicans to join him on the campaign trail.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke at a Walker rally Thursday morning and said that the candidate’s critics were “afraid” of him because if he defeated incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), then “that means we’re not racist.”

“And if you’re a Republican, aren’t you being tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?” Graham added.

The South Carolina senator’s comments seemed “to echo a playbook” from former President Donald Trump, MSNBC’s Chris Jansing noted, asking Miller for his reaction.

“I’m not sure Lindsey understands the definition of what it means to be a racist,” replied Miller. “You can vote for a Black person and still have some racist views. Those two things are not incompatible.”

Miller added that he thought this issue was why Walker was essentially unchallenged in the GOP primary. “Let’s just be honest about this, that Republican strategists, Republican voters liked the fact that he brings diversity to the ticket,” and his campaign was “a finger in the eye of those critics” who had called out the Republican Party as “racist and bigoted for their corroboration with the Trump administration.”

In his view, this was “not really a winning message for the suburban swing voters” in Atlanta who voted for Joe Biden, Warnock, and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in 2020, but was merely a “base message that isn’t going to change anything.”

“One thing that stands out to me,” Miller continued, “is that the campaign isn’t answering the question about Herschel Walker’s abortions with anything beyond his own words — because they don’t trust their own candidate!”

He noted his own past experience as a campaign flak and commented that Walker had lied to his own campaign staff about those secret children, so now “they don’t know what is true, they don’t know what else might come out.”

“So that’s why they are not being clear in debunking or denying the allegations, because they don’t know what tomorrow might bring on that front,” Miller concluded. “I just think that’s really telling about where the Republican Party is, in having to cover for this guy.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

