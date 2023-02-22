Tim Scott Says ‘Fentanyl Isn’t the Only Poison’ Harming America, Warns Against Politicians Selling ‘Drug of Victimhood’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) gave a speech at Drake University in Des Moine, Iowa on Wednesday, further fueling speculation that the Republican senator is gearing up to join the 2024 presidential race.

Scott’s remarks eschewed many of the talking points common in the Republican Party since its embrace of former President Donald Trump. At some points during the speech, Scott explicitly attacked leaders who traffic in grievance politics. Scott spoke of “a new American sunrise” and offered a positive view for America’s future, a stark departure from Trump’s “American carnage” rhetoric, which often casts America as on a path to destruction.

Part of Scott’s speech aired on Fox News Wednesday and was introduced by anchor Martha MacCallum, who said, “We’re watching a lot of 2024 potential folks here. This is Tim Scott. He’s in Iowa. And we know Nikki Haley was in Iowa yesterday as well.”

MacCallum then cut live to Scott, whose feed appeared to have some minor audio issues.

“Belief is declining and religious liberty is under assault. Too many Americans have lost faith in each other. Neighborhoods and families are drifting apart. And too many of us have lost faith in itself,” Scott began, adding:

Fentanyl isn’t the only poison flooding our country’s politicians and the culture of getting communities hooked, hooked on a drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair. They are addictive. And they are lethal. People see themselves as victims with no hope, no accountability, and no skin in the game. How did this happen? For two and a half centuries? For two and a half centuries, the rest of the world marveled, marveled at Americans’ confidence and ambition.

“What went wrong? pretend you are our nation’s greatest enemy. You say you want a good blueprint to ruin America. What would you put in it? First, you would take aim at our patriotism, so you’d amplify attention seekers who say America is an evil country,” Scott continued.

“Make it easy to get rich and famous by feeding the empty calories of anger to people who are starving for hope. A hundred years ago, children were taught the color of their skin defined them. If you wanted to ruin America. You bring that back,” Scott declared, taking clear aim at grievance politics.

“Okay. We’ll keep a close eye on that as we see a lot of people spending a little bit more time in places like Iowa and New Hampshire these days,” MacCallum said as she went back to her program.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

