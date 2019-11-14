Trevor Noah unloaded on Fox News’ impeachment coverage, mocking the fervent, nothing-to-see-here message being pushed across the network: “They’re straight-up trying to hypnotize their viewers into not caring.”

In a brutal takedown, The Daily Show host lampooned the same right-wing cable network that gorged on Benghazi hearings and conspiracies for its sudden disinterest in potential government corruption and newly professed inability to follow Congressional testimony from multiple witnesses.

“Fox News is coming up with all kinds of ways to convince people that, even if you do have a Phd. in Ukraine-eology, these hearings still just aren’t worth watching,” he noted. “In fact, sometimes if you watch, Fox looks like they’re straight-up trying to hypnotize their viewers into not caring.”

As proof, Noah ran a supercut of Fox News opinion hosts dismissively pooh-poohing the House Democrats’ impeachment hearings.

Steve Hilton: “This has nothing to do with national security. It’s all just an illusion.”

Jeanine Pirro: “The whole thing is a charade.”

Sean Hannity: “First know this— it’s important. Everything you’re going to see in the next two weeks is rigged. This is a phony show trial.”

Tucker Carlson: “We don’t want to overinflate its importance, which is questionable. This is stupid. A week from now you won’t remember the details.”

“Look deep into my eyes,” Noah intoned, after the clip, while swinging a pocket-watch in front of a stark black background. “A week from now, you will remember none of the details. And when I snap my fingers, you’ll wake up and think racism only happens to white people.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

