President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden for not making himself more available to questions from the media.

In an extended interview with Fox & Friends, Trump defended his plan to counter program the DNC’s 2020 convention because “I have no choice, because we have a fake media in this country.” The president went on by complaining about the questions he gets from reporters with “fire coming out of their eyes,” versus how the media covers Biden when “he doesn’t come out of his basement.”

And somebody like Biden, he doesn’t know what to do. He doesn’t come out because he can’t. He doesn’t take any questions from reporters. I keep saying to my people, ‘Here I am getting bombs thrown at me everyday by people that are totally, frankly dishonest reporters’ … They are espousing the view of the radical left, but here I am, bombs every day and every day and I do a good job handling it, that’s why my polls have gone up 10-12 points.

Trump added, “This guy doesn’t come out of his basement, and he hasn’t taken one question.”

“Somebody said yesterday — I don’t know if this is so — but he hasn’t answered one question in months, and you really say, can he?” Trump went on.

Contrary to the frequent claims of Trump and his allies, Biden has gone out of his house and held campaign events multiple times in recent months while adhering to health guidelines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Biden has been scrutinized for not making himself more available for media interviews, nor taking more unscripted questions during his appearances before the press.

Watch above, via Fox News.

