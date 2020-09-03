Trump Campaign Manager Appears on Fox News to Trash Latest Fox News Polls

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien went unchallenged on Thursday when he slammed Fox News’ polling during an interview with network.

Stepien appeared on Fox & Friends, where they started things off by asking him to react to their latest poll showing Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in 3 battleground states ahead of the 2020 election. Stepien immediately protested the results when asked how his internal numbers were different, saying “I love Fox News, I love you guys. I don’t love your polls.”

“What don’t you like about it?” Fox host Steve Doocy asked. Stepien went on to claim that “the methodology is little askew” in Fox’s polling, that it oversampled Democratic voters, and “if Joe Biden is actually winning by 9 in Arizona, he wouldn’t be visiting Arizona later next week.” There was no further pushback from the hosts of Fox & Friends.

Trump has wailed repeatedly whenever Fox News’ polling showed him down to Biden, or underwater in his approval rating. Trump’s allies has joined him in bashing Fox’s polling, and in the past Fox News hosts have repeatedly pushed back on the attacks. It’s worth noting that Fox’s polling is often in line with other pollsters.

Fox has defended their polling unit as a “nonpartisan source of research,” and in a previous rebuke to one of Trump’s attacks, the network declared “Under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), the latest FNC poll included interviews with randomly chosen registered voters and – as is our standard practice – we reported the partisan distribution we found among the electorate. Braun Research is solely our data collection partner. We stand by our latest poll.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

