Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Confronts Fox’s Steve Doocy: ‘You Used to Love Trump…I Gotta Tell You!’

Trump lawyer Alina Habba appeared to confront Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy for his growing skepticism towards defenses put forth by former President Donald Trump and his surrogates.

Habba was invited to the curvy couch at Fox News to address the recent indictment brought forth by Fulton County DA Fani Willis against her client. After her initial dismissal of charges, claiming that Trump’s right to due process was violated, Doocy brought up a recent NY Post column written by Fox News legal contributor Andy McCarthy.

“I’ve heard from a lot of legal analysts, and they say what is different about this case than the federal cases is Georgia has laws that are specifically tailored to election interference and things like that,” Doocy noted. “Andy McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, and also, he wrote an op-ed in the New York Post, he said that the Georgia indictment is the most perilous threat to former President Trump. Does President Trump know that this is a perilous threat?”

“And we do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information,” Habba replied.

“What inside information?” Doocy pressed.

“The inside information, Steve,” she began to reply before taking something of an affable dig at Doocy. “And you know, you used to love Trump… I got to tell you.”

Doocy has become something of an iconoclast on the Fox News morning show for asking any questions at all and challenging many allegations made by Trump and his surrogates regarding a “rigged” election or election interference, among many other topics.

Habba continued by saying, “This is something I’m not going to breach, right? I have confidentiality, and I have ethics, and I’m going to continue.”

She then returned to her previous defense of Trump getting various advice from lawyers before returning to the attacks on what she sees as partisan charges, before ending on “What about Hillary Clinton?” because of course.

Watch above via Fox News.

