President Donald Trump went off on two former administration officials, including his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a new interview with Sharyl Attkisson.

Trump praised Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell as a “superstar” who’s “done one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen,” saying he’s “exposed them for being corrupt.”

“They were trying to do a takedown of the President of the United States illegally,” he said. “We hope Bill Barr is going to be as good as we think, because Bill is a good — he’s a great gentleman, he’s a great man. He’s going to hopefully use that information and do what’s right. And he’ll do what’s right.”

Attkisson asked why it took until Grenell got in his position for some information to start coming out.

Trump immediately ripped former DNI Dan Coats for not “do[ing] his job,” expressing how “disappointed” he was.

And then he brought up Sessions again:

“Jeff Sessions was a disaster as attorney general. Should’ve never been attorney general, he’s not qualified, he’s not mentally qualified to be attorney general. He was the biggest problem. Jeff Sessions put people in place that were a disaster.”

In the interview, Trump also said that Joe Biden isn’t “mentally sharp” enough.

You can watch above, via Full Measure.

