Tucker Carlson Brands Chris Cuomo ‘The Single Dumbest Person Ever To Perform on Cable News’: ‘Makes Don Lemon Look Like a Particle Physicist’

During a monologue on the crisis at the southern border, Tucker Carlson made a brief aside to insult the intelligence of CNN host Chris Cuomo, and – less directly – his colleague Don Lemon.

Carlson objected to the mischaracterization by some in the media of a viral video showing a mounted border agent using the reins on his horse. He was attempting to redirect a group of migrants that had crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S.

The Fox News host played a montage of several news personalities characterizing the reins as “whips.” The montage included Cuomo, who did not say “whip,” but he did say, “To me, it does smack of a bygone era: of slavery.”

Carlson reacted by laughing and assumed a mock Cuomo voice. “To me – who’s never read a book in my life – it smacks of a bygone era.”

“That guy went to Yale Law School,” Carlson said, “in case you’re wondering if the system is legitimate. Answer? No. Chris Cuomo really gets the credit he deserves for being the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news. He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”

True to form, Carlson mispronounced Lemon’s name as “Lah-mon,” as he always does when mentioning the CNN host.

During the segment, Carlson accused the migrants of “trying to invade our country.”

