Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night hitting “tragedy buzzards” in the media for comments about the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

Carlson brought up examples like Meena Harris initially tweeting about “violent white men” before taking it down and saying, “I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

He brought up some speculation from one MSNBC guest about the motivation behind the shooting and called it “shockingly reckless behavior,” and said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is trying to make Americans “hate each other even more.”

In particular Carlson brought up the statement Tuesday from former President Barack Obama.

Obama released a statement that read, in part, “We should be able to live our lives without wondering if the next trip outside our home could be our last. We should. But in America, we can’t. It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war.”

A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country. It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/7MEJ87Is3E — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2021

“More than any other contemporary American leader,” Carlson said, “Barack Obama is a racial arsonist. He emerges at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us. He sows hate.”

He added, “Why does Barack Obama do this? Well, it would take a psychiatrist to answer that question fully, though it seems obvious that deep loathing of some kind plays a role. It must play a role.”

At the end of his discussion with Zaid Jilani, Carlson added, “Barack Obama is creating real extremism. We will see real extremism.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

