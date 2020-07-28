Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night telling viewers that sites pulling a video of doctors talking about coronavirus that President Donald Trump shared is indicative of “enraged” Democrats trying to keep people scared so that Joe Biden wins.

On Monday night, the president again shared retweets about hydroxychloroquin, including a viral video featuring one doctor who said people don’t need masks and that “this virus has a cure, it’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.” Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pulled the video with a Facebook spokesperson saying “We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.”

Carlson said tonight that “the rise of Covid-19 in the United States tracks almost precisely the decline of Donald Trump’s approval numbers” and the lesson is “the more damage that coronavirus does to America, the harder it is for the president to get reelected.”

And so, he continued, Democrats have “every incentive to keep Americans afraid and off-balance,” which he connected to the video being pulled because “this enraged Democrats” and “any scientific advancement that reduces the suffering of Americans in an election year is a threat to Joe Biden’s campaign.”

He showed video of Dr. Stella Immanuel talking about hydroxychloroquine as a cure and criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“That clip enraged them. Because above all, you must never mock the sainted Anthony Fauci,” Carlson said. “Under no circumstances can you note that Dr. Fauci is in fact very oftern a hypocritical buffoon who refuses to admit what he clearly doesn’t know. If you say that out loud they will cancel you. Fauci is too useful to the Biden campaign, so until November, Fauci’s word must be law even if it doesn’t make sense. Criticize Fauci and you will disappear from the internet.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

