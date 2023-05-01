In the wake of his firing by Fox News last Monday, many are looking back on Tucker Carlson’s journey from replacement-level pundit to top-rated cable news host in a span of two decades and three cable networks.

Carlson’s downfall at CNN shortly after being excoriated by Jon Stewart is well documented. His subsequent tenure at MSNBC was forgettable. He made an appearance on ABC’s Dancing in the Stars in there somewhere before he joined Fox News in 2009 as a contributor. The rest is history.

But nearly forgotten is a 2007 gameshow pilot for CBS the often truth-challenged Carlson filmed called, Do You Trust Me?

The show featured two contestants vying for $1 million while trying how trustworthy the other contestant was. Six episodes were filmed, but never made it to air. All that’s online is a four-minute video teasing the show, which you can watch above.

Fox News announced last week that the network agreed to part ways with the host, though sources say he was fired. The ouster came on the heels of Fox agreeing to pay $787.5 million as part of a defamation lawsuit. Though Carlson did not figure prominently in that suit, filings – both redacted and unredacted – showed the host had a disdain for certain Fox employees, including a top executive he referred to as a “cunt” in a private message.

On air, Carlson was a controversial figure. He has downplayed the January 2021 Capitol riot and peddled disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. He also promoted the idea that elites are encouraging non-White people to immigrate to the United States in order to dilute the political power existing American voters.

