CNN’s Brianna Keilar went on a tear trashing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday, calling him a “propagandist” and a “liar” after he mocked her coverage of the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Carlson mocked Keilar for calling it an insurrection and said it wasn’t one — though during his dunk on CNN he actually conceded that “the president recklessly encouraged it.”

Keilar fired back and said what happened absolutely qualifies as an insurrection and mockingly said, “Since this guy pretends not to understand words… let’s use pictures.” She showed some of the most disturbing images of the violent mobs who tried to intimidate members of Congress, even a photo of one man with zip ties.

Carlson responded by laughing at her and accusing CNN of trying to “force Fox News Channel off the air.”

He also responded to this item from CNN’s Oliver Darcy blasting Fox News and other networks in the wake of the violent storming of the Capitol:

Tech companies have community guidelines governing the content posted on their platforms. Do cable carriers? If so, what are they? Surely, these companies — many of which boast about their social and civic responsibilities — have limits to the content they disseminate. It’s hard, for instance, to imagine they’d carry a fringe and conspiratorial network like InfoWars. So why do AT&T (which I should note is CNN’s parent company), CenturyLink, and Verizon carry OAN? Why do AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, Comcast, Charter, and Dish carry Newsmax? And why do they all carry Fox — which is, frankly, at times just as irresponsible and dangerous with its platform as its smaller competitor networks?… I asked all of these companies for comment on Thursday. I asked them if they have any guidelines governing the content that they carry on their platforms. I asked them if they have any regret over carrying right-wing channels that were in many ways partly responsible for what took place in our nation’s capital this week.

Carlson railed against CNN and said they’re “calling for censorship” to ban a competitor, before doing an extended bit mocking Brian Stelter and Jeff Zucker as Dr. Evil and Mini-Me.

He went on to go after Keilar, mocking Keilar over her background and saying, “Not everyone takes her seriously.”

He laughed as he played parts of Keilar’s segment and mocked her for saying the violent storming of the Capitol building to intimidate lawmakers and the vice president of the United States while they were tallying up the election results was an insurrection.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

