Tucker Carlson Responds to Criticism Over Syria Comments: They Want Us to ‘Shut Up and Obey’

Last night Tucker Carlson questioned whether the Assad regime was actually responsible for the recent Syria chemical attack, stunning a lot of people, but Carlson stood by it tonight and told viewers people want them to just “shut up.”

“All the geniuses tell us that Assad killed those children,” Carlson said last night. “But do they really know that? Of course, they don’t really know that, they’re making it up. They have no real idea what happened. Actually, both sides in the Syrian Civil War possess chemical weapons. How would it benefit Assad, from using chlorine gas last weekend?”

Tonight Carlson again questioned the wisdom of striking Syria before bringing up his commentary and the reaction it received.

He said no one wants to ask the questions he’s asking, bringing up the people who “denounced us,” including New York Post editor Seth Mandel‘s simple “Stfu”:

“Shutting the eff up is the whole point of tweets like that. They want you to be quiet, they want you to do what you’re told. No more questions! Shut up and obey!”

He added, “There’s no chance of that, though. Sorry.”

Carlson then brought on Glenn Greenwald, who noted how even many Trump haters praised him for last year’s Syria strike.

He told Carlson the people who attacked him are “the same people who were doing this in 2002 and 2003, saying anyone who asks questions about whether we should actually go to war and remove Sadaam Hussein was an admirer of the Sadaam regime.”

