Tucker Carlson Says Alex Jones is a ‘Far Better Journalist’ Than NBC’s Ken Dilanian and CBS’s Margaret Brennan

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday that alt-right conspiracy radio show host Alex Jones is a “far better guide to reality” and a “far better journalist” than NBC News’ Ken Dilanian and CBS News’ Margaret Brennan.

After decrying the House select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol as “an exercise in armed political intimidation,” Carlson lamented the committee subpoenaing Jones last month and, in doing so, decided “to shut down one of the most popular journalists on the right.”

“Jones is often mocked for his flamboyance but the truth is he’s been a far better guide to reality in recent years, in other words, a far better journalist, than say, NBC news national correspondent Ken Dilanian or Margaret Brennan of CBS,” he said.

“Alex Jones never bought the Russia hoax, not for a second,” continued Carlson, referring to the unproven notion that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia to subvert that year’s election. “And if Jones sat down with Tony Fauci, he would ask real questions just as journalists are supposed to do. Wouldn’t just slobber all over it. But Alex Jones makes fun of Joe Biden so the January 6th committee is threatening him with prison.”

Carlson went on to say, “Now the irony here, and there are many layers of irony here, but the main one is that Alex Jones isn’t simply innocent of inciting crime on January 6th. Alex Jones actively worked to prevent crimes from taking place on January 6th. We’re not running interference for Alex Jones and we’re not guessing it. We happen to know this for fact because we looked into it in some detail for Patriot Purge.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com