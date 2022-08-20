Comic and pundit Bill Maher shredded former President Donald Trump over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and its ongoing aftermath.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a chunk of his opening monologue to Trumpworld’s reaction to documents that were seized during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. That search is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

In particular, Maher lampooned the various defenses that have been offered up by Trump and allies like Rudy Giuliani:

Oh. Trump! When is this man not going to be in the news. Now we’re in like week three of box gate. You know. When they went down to Mar a Lago, the FBI, to get his boxes. And, you know, every week now we hear different stories about why he is okay to have taken these from MAGA land. You know, it’s like they weren’t classified, okay? They were classified, but then they were magically declassified and latest they’re planted. The FBI planted them.

In a related story. Deshaun Watson today said that two dozen massage therapists planted his dick in their hand.

Rudy Giuliani. Yes. He said it’s okay that Trump stole this stuff because, you know, they’re in a place that’s just as safe as the place they originally were. And everybody knows that’s the rule. You’re allowed to take shit if it’s in a safe place.

I wouldn’t try this in real life. I didn’t rob that drugstore. No, it’s just in my safe house. This stuff right there. And. And and now it’s funny, the Republicans very against the FBI. Now they were always the law and order people.

Right now it’s like defund the FBI. Get rid of the FBI. The FBI. Am I the only one remembering this? They’re the squares. They ironed their underwear. That’s who the FBI is. They’re dull. They’re from the 1950s. It’s like bitching that there’s nothing good on CBS.